March 8 Ontex Group NV:
* FY revenue 1.99 billion euros ($2.10 billion)versus 1.99
billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY adjusted profit for the period 131.7 million euros
versus 126 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY adjusted EBITDA 248.7 million euros versus 248 million
euros in Reuters poll
* FY adjusted EPS 1.77 euros versus 1.68 euros in Reuters
poll
* Anticipated to grow revenue ahead of its markets in all
divisions in 2017, supported by commercial investments behind
brand portfolio and retail partners’ brands
* We expect external environment to remain challenging in
2017, including volatile FX and some pressures on raw material
costs
* Proposes to pay a gross dividend of 0.55 euro per share
