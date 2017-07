BRIEF-Ontex Group H1 adjusted net profit of EUR 71.5 million, up 8.8% yoy

July 27 (Reuters) - ONTEX GROUP NV:

* ‍H1 REPORTED REVENUE UP 22%: LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL 5 DIVISIONS AND 3 CATEGORIES​

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 17.4% YOY TO EUR 144.7 MILLION​

* H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF EUR 71.5 MILLION WAS UP 8.8% YOY

* H1 REVENUE WAS EUR 1.17 BILLION, UP 22.0% ON A REPORTED BASIS

* Net Debt Was Eur 743.9 Million as of June 30, 2017

* RECENT ACQUISITION OF ONTEX BRAZIL IS ANTICIPATED TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017​

* WE EXPECT TO GROW REVENUE AHEAD OF OUR MARKETS FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* WE EXPECT THAT PRICES FOR OUR MAIN COMMODITY RAW MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE TO BE A HEADWIND FOR REST OF 2017 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)