July 31 (Reuters) - Onxeo Sa:

* ONXEO DIVESTS TWO NON-CORE PRODUCTS IN ORAL PATHOLOGIES TO VECTANS PHARMA

* WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 4 MILLION, AS WELL AS A POTENTIAL EARN-OUT PAYMENT

* SALE OF TWO HISTORICAL PRODUCTS SITAVIG AND LORAMYC TO VECTANS PHARMA

* TO ASSIGN TO VECTANS PHARMA ALL ASSETS RELATING TO TWO PRODUCTS - NOTABLY PATENTS, REGULATORY AUTHORIZATIONS AND OUTSTANDING CONTRACTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)