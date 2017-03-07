March 7 Onxeo SA:

* FY revenue EUR 4.4 million ($4.65 million) versus EUR 3.5 million year ago

* FY operating loss of EUR 23.2 million versus loss of EUR 22.4 million year ago

* FY net loss EUR 22.7 million versus loss of EUR 19.4 million year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents of EUR 29.2 million at December 31, 2016

* Enrolment for the phase III Livatag study in advanced primary liver cancer completed on schedule to deliver preliminary results mid-2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)