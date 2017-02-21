BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
* all figures in nz$
Feb 21 National Mobile Telecommunications Co :
* FY net profit 46.7 million dinars versus 26.7 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 85 fils per share
* FY operating revenue 706.8 million dinars versus 718.4 million dinars year ago
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei