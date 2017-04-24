BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 National Mobile Telecommunications Co
* Q1 net profit 12.9 million dinars versus 10.2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total operating revenue 169 million dinars versus 175.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement