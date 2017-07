BRIEF-Ooredoo says H1 group net profit decreased by 25%

July 26 (Reuters) - OOREDOO QSC

* REVENUE IN H1 2017 INCREASED TO QAR 16.3 BILLION, AN IMPROVEMENT OF 2% OVER H1 2016

* H1 2017 GROUP EBITDA INCREASED BY 7% TO ALMOST QAR 7.0 BILLION

* H1 2017 GROUP NET PROFIT TO OOREDOO SHAREHOLDERS DECREASED BY 25% TO QAR 1.1 BILLION

* NET PROFIT IN H1 2016 BENEFITTED FROM SIGNIFICANT FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAINS OF QAR 540 MILLION

* EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT, THE PRE FX NET PROFIT IN H1 2017 WAS UP BY 11%

* GROUP B2B REVENUE INCREASED TO 17% OF GROUP REVENUE (QAR 2.8 BILLION) IN H1 2017