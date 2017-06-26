UPDATE 2-Spain's Bankia takes over BMN to create Spain's 4th-biggest lender
* Share swap terms value BMN at around 825 million euros (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
June 26 Op Financial Investments Ltd:
* FY profit from operations HK$16.1 million versus HK$21.6 million
* Board recommend payment of a final dividend of HK 4 cents per share in respect of year
* FY revenue HK$101.6 million versus HK$29.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 27 Hong Kong's biggest yuan-denominated exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in China's "A-shares" saw its largest inflow this year on Tuesday following index publisher MSCI's decision to include mainland stocks in its emerging market benchmark sparked foreign investor interest.