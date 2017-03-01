BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 1 OPAP says:
- decided to issue a bond loan of a minimum amount of 100 million euros up to a maximum amount of 200 million euros
- implementation of the transaction will depend on market conditions
- the bond will be placed via a public offering and trade on the Athens Stock Exchange
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie