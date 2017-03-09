Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 OPAP:
* To launch 5-year retail bond offering on March 15
* Offering will run until March 17
* Bonds to trade on the Athens Stock Exchange
* Seeks to raise up to 200 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.