EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 6 Open Door Inc
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 6
* Says 60,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 3,170 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7afeMv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.