BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Open Door Inc:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 60,000 shares of its stock at the price of 3,170 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 6
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/165vWG
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million