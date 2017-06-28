BRIEF-LMI Holdings names David Zolet as CEO
* LMI Holdings Inc - David W. Zolet will become president and chief executive officer
June 28 OPEN FINANCE SA:
* SIGNS THREE DEALS CONCERNING PURCHASE OF OPEN BROKERS SA SHARES
* TO BUY 12.6 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM VALORO INVESTMENTS LIMITED
* TO BUY 15.7 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM YARUS INVESTMENTS LTD
* TO BUY 22.7 PERCENT STAKE OF OPEN BROKERS FOR 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM LC CORP BV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 29 Britain's financial watchdog is taking a close look at lending practices in the fast-growing car financing sector, and has sought advice from U.S. regulators, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.