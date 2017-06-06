BRIEF-Acxiom enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 6 Open Text Corp
* Open Text Corp - on June 1, co entered into amendment no. 3 to employment agreement with Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO of co - sec filing
* Open Text Corp - Barrenechea's employment with company has been extended for an additional three-year period Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rP0m27) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.