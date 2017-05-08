BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Open Text Corp:
* Open Text Corp - qtrly total revenue of $593 million, up 35% y/y
* Opentext reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Open Text Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Open Text Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $599.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Open Text Corp - announcing a 15% increase to quarterly cash dividend to $0.132 per share
* Open Text Corp - with ecd integration, it has streamlined its operational structure, eliminated role of president
* Open Text Corp - Stephen Murphy, president of open Text has left company
* Open Text Corp - expect ecd business revenue contribution in q4 fiscal 2017 to increase approximately 30% quarter over quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.