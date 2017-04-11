April 11 OpenLimit Holding AG:

* Decides on capital increase of around 2 million euros ($2.12 million)

* To increase share capital by the issue of 5,483,573 new shares, from CHF 6,565,215.90 to a total of CHF 8,210,287.80