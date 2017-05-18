May 18 OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG:

* CONVERTIBLE LOAN ISSUED BY OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 1 MILLION WAS CHANGED WITH REGARD TO THE MATURITY AND THE EXISTENCE OF THE CONVERSION RIGHTS

* INSTEAD OF MATURITY ON 30.06.2018, A MATURITY DATE IS NOW AGREED ON 28.02.2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)