BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
May 18 OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG:
* CONVERTIBLE LOAN ISSUED BY OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 1 MILLION WAS CHANGED WITH REGARD TO THE MATURITY AND THE EXISTENCE OF THE CONVERSION RIGHTS
* INSTEAD OF MATURITY ON 30.06.2018, A MATURITY DATE IS NOW AGREED ON 28.02.2018
