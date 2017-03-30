British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
March 30 Opera Software Asa CEO Lars Boilesen told Reuters:
* Opera Software's "medium-term" goal of revenues above $1 billion refers to 2019 or 2020, depending on how quickly the AdColony unit grows
* "We're in the process of going live with the new platform, and when that's operational and begins to scale up, we expect it to grow by more than 20 percent per year ... if it becomes operational this year, we'll reach $1 billion in 2019, if it takes longer time ... then it could be in 2020. That's what we mean by medium term." Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
ANKARA, May 27 A Turkish court formally arrested two opposition newspaper employees late on Friday, the state-run Anadolu news agency and the newspaper said, as part of a media crackdown that has alarmed rights groups and Turkey's Western allies.