May 11 Opera Software Asa

* q1 revenues $107 million (Reuters poll $126 million)

* q1 adjusted ebitda $0.5 million (Reuters poll $9.5 million)

* sees 2017 revenues at usd 550-650 million versus guidance of $550 million-650 million in march (Reuters poll $592 million)

* sees 2017 adjusted ebitda at usd 50-70 million versus guidance of $50 million-$70 million in march (Reuters poll $61.3 million)

* sees 2017 adjusted ebitda margin 9-11 percent versus 9-11 percent seen in march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: