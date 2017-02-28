Feb 28 Opera Software Asa
* q4 revenues $143.9 million (Reuters poll $145 million)
* q4 adjusted ebitda $17.6 million (Reuters poll $11.9
million)
* says adjusted ebitda for company's full fiscal year 2017
is projected to be in range of $50m to $70m (Reuters poll $71
million)
* says revenue for company's full fiscal year 2017 is
projected to be in range of $550m to $650m (Reuters poll $611
million)
* Within mobile advertising, Opera expects to generate
revenue growth from this business in 2017 compared to 2016
* Expects to see solid growth in its apps & games business
in 2017 versus 2016, as Bemobi takes the success in Brazil to a
global arena
* Also believes in the mid to long terms prospects of Rocket
Optimizer and used 2016 to reorganize and focus the business for
profitability
* Remains positive about the company's overall growth
prospects
