BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Ophthotech Corp
* Says Glenn Sblendorio to become chief executive officer
* Says David Carroll promoted to chief financial officer, effective immediately
* Says David Guyer to transition to executive chairman
* Ophthotech Corp says Sblendorio's appointment as CEO effective July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results