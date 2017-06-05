June 5 OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO Health provides commercial update for Rayaldee

* On track to reach 75% of insured lives by year end

* Entered agreements with Medicare part D plan sponsors, and additional commercial insurance plans for reimbursement of Rayaldee​

* Agreements entered expands percentage of insured lives with access to Rayaldee to approximately 68% as of June 1, 2017