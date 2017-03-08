WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Opko Health Inc
* Opko receives EU orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder
* Opko Health Inc - Opko plans to initiate a clinical trial of CUR-1916 for treatment of dravet syndrome this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.