BRIEF-Qingdao Haier's unit to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery
* Says unit plans to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery Ltd for $48.6 million via cash from Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd
May 11 OPONEO.PL SA
* Q1 NET LOSS 888,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 134.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 90.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm