March 15 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. announces call of $30 million of
8.75% senior secured notes due 2018
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc says redemption of notes will
reduce company's interest costs by $2.6 million annually
* Oppenheimer Holdings -will use net cash proceeds from
asset sales of its commercial mortgage banking business to
finance redemption of notes to be redeemed
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc- has delivered to holders of
notes a notice of partial redemption, notifying such holders of
co's intent to redeem on April 15, 2017
