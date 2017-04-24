BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 24 Opus Bank
* Opus Bank announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total net interest income decreased 7% to $56.1 million in Q1 of 2017 from $60.2 million in Q4 of 2016
* Net charge-offs were $5.1 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to $19.2 million in Q4 of 2016
* Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.14% in Q1 of 2017 from 3.36% in Q4 of 2016.
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.