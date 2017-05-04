BRIEF-CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training contracts
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million
May 4 Oracle Corp:
* Oracle and AT&T enter into strategic agreement
* Oracle - AT&T signed agreement to move thousands of large scale internal databases to co's cloud infrastructure as a service and platform as a service
* Oracle says AT&T will migrate thousands of existing oracle databases containing petabytes of data plus associated applications workloads to oracle cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia