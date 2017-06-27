BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit
June 27 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oramed granted Japanese patent for combination insulin and glp-1 analog capsule
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Japanese intellectual property office has publicized its intent to grant oramed a patent
* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - patent covers Oramed's invention of an oral insulin and glucagon-like peptide-1 (glp-1) analog combination composition
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.