BRIEF-ExeoTech Invest Q1 EBITDA loss SEK 2.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Orange:
* CEO Stephane Richard told Radio Classique on Monday that there were no talks underway regarding buying a stake in Canal Plus, nor regarding Vivendi buying a stake in Orange
* Orange CEO Richard said last month that Orange was interested in working with Canal Plus on acquiring sports rights rather than trying to buy a stake in the pay TV business.
* NEW SHARE ISSUE WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR CO'S SHAREHOLDERS IS FULLY SUBSCRIUBED