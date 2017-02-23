Feb 23 Orange SA

* Orange CEO Stephane Richard says there are no talks going on a the moment for a deal to cut number of french telecoms operators

* Richard says group would be first to benefit from a market consolidation in France

* Richard says does not plan to create sports channel by buying sports rights

* Richard says is open to a partnership with Vivendi's pay-tv Canal Plus on sports rights

* Richard says group to focus on Africa and Middle-East region in terms of M&A

* Richard says does not see any 'real opportunity' in terms of M&A in Europe

* Richard makes no commitment to progressively increase the dividend over the next few years