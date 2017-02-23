Feb 23 Orange SA
* Orange CEO Stephane Richard says there are no talks going
on a the moment for a deal to cut number of french telecoms
operators
* Richard says group would be first to benefit from a market
consolidation in France
* Richard says does not plan to create sports channel by
buying sports rights
* Richard says is open to a partnership with Vivendi's
pay-tv Canal Plus on sports rights
* Richard says group to focus on Africa and Middle-East
region in terms of M&A
* Richard says does not see any 'real opportunity' in terms
of M&A in Europe
* Richard makes no commitment to progressively increase the
dividend over the next few years
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)