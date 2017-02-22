BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group says Full Times Investment enters agreement with Noble One Investments
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
Feb 22 Orange Egypt for Telecommunications
* FY consol loss EGP 2.55 billion versus profit of EGP 10.4 million year ago
* Egyptian pound floatation had negative impact of EGP 2.30 billion on FY consol results Source: (bit.ly/2lEyNFx) Further company coverage:
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 483,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO