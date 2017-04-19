New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd
* Xin ye, Dadi Cinema, Nan Hai And City Entertainment entered into Xin Ye Sale and Purchase Agreement
* Pursuant to deal Dadi Cinema has conditionally agreed to purchase Xin Ye shares at Xin Ye share consideration
* In event that closing takes place no later than 15 September 2017, Xin Ye share consideration shall be RMB240 million Source text (bit.ly/2omZflN) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.