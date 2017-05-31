BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
May 31 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd:
* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of Panasia Cinema Advertising Limited
* Deal value shall not exceed HK$71 million
* Orange sky entertainment international entered into a transfer agreement with Panasia Films
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey aims to sign an agreement this year on creating a locally developed passenger car, with the goal of having a vehicle on the road by 2019, Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu said in an interview with NTV on Friday.