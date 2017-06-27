June 27 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Ltd :

* To sale and purchase agreement between Giant Harvest Company, True Vision Limited and Nan Hai Corp​

* Giant Harvest, co, True Vision and Nan Hai Corp entered into a termination agreement

* Pursuant to termination agreement, initial payment of RMB3 million made by Beijing OSGH shall be refunded

* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse effect on operation and financial position of group