BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Ltd :
* To sale and purchase agreement between Giant Harvest Company, True Vision Limited and Nan Hai Corp
* Giant Harvest, co, True Vision and Nan Hai Corp entered into a termination agreement
* Pursuant to termination agreement, initial payment of RMB3 million made by Beijing OSGH shall be refunded
* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse effect on operation and financial position of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.