New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* FY total revenues of group reached 237.4 million Swiss francs ($235.40 million) versus 306.1 million Swiss francs in FY 2015, which included 65.2 million francs of land sales revenue
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders for reporting period amounted to 196.4 million francs versus. A net loss of 19.1 million francs in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.