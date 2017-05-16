May 16 Orascom Hotels and Development:

* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago

* Q1 consol revenue EGP 493.9 million versus EGP 284.1 million year ago

* In Fayoum, new products with a total inventory of EGP 60.5 million in Q2, 2017 will be launched

* Plans to launch a new project with an expected inventory of $ 25 million Source:(bit.ly/2pPZA0N)

