BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 Orascom Hotels and Development:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
* Q1 consol revenue EGP 493.9 million versus EGP 284.1 million year ago
* In Fayoum, new products with a total inventory of EGP 60.5 million in Q2, 2017 will be launched
* Plans to launch a new project with an expected inventory of $ 25 million Source:(bit.ly/2pPZA0N)
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months