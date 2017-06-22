WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 OraSure Technologies Inc:
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors
* OraSure Technologies Inc says Aspinall will also serve on audit and compensation committees of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.