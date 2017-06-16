BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 16 Orbcomm Inc:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million