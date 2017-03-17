March 17 Orbis AG:

* FY provisional group turnover rose by 7.8 pct year-on-year to 46.014 million euros ($49.36 million) (previous year: 42.672 million euros)

* FY EBIT improved by 18.2 pct in the reporting period to 2.146 million euros (previous year: 1.816 million euros)

* FY group profit after taxes and minority interests in the amount of 1.485 million euros (previous year: 1.245 million euros)