BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Arconic Inc
* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc
* Orbis Investment Management currently owns about 12.4 million shares of Arconic, or 2.8% of shares outstanding
* Orbis Investment Management says it does not believe Arconic can reflect its true value under leadership of its current CEO, Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld Source text: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.