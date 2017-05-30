BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 ORBIS SA:
* ITS UNIT, ACCOR-PANNONIA HOTELS ZRT, BUYS HUNGARY-BASED 'SOFITEL BUDAPEST CHAIN BRIDGE' HOTEL FOR EUR 42.3 MILLION
* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS OF PURCHASING THE HOTEL IN JAN. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer