May 30 ORBIS SA:

* ITS UNIT, ACCOR-PANNONIA HOTELS ZRT, BUYS HUNGARY-BASED 'SOFITEL BUDAPEST CHAIN BRIDGE' HOTEL FOR EUR 42.3 MILLION

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS OF PURCHASING THE HOTEL IN JAN. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)