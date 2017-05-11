BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 Orbital ATK Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Says will not be able to file Q1 form 10-Q without unreasonable effort or expense by May 17, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2r6Rpyr) Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes