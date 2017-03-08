March 8 Orbital Atk Inc:
* Orbital atk announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 revenue $1.272 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters
* Orbital ATK Inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $5.80
- $6.20
* Sees 2017 revenues $4,550 - $4,625 million
* Orbital ATK Inc sees 2017 operating income margin 11.5 pct
- 12.0 pct
* Orbital ATK Inc- capital expenditures are projected to be
approximately $225 million in 2017
* Orbital ATK Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $250 million -
$300 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.00, revenue view $4.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orbital ATK Inc- fas/cas favorable pension adjustment is
expected to be approximately $100 million for year
