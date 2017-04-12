BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Orbital Atk Inc
* Orbital ATK receives foreign military sales award for sidewinder missile rocket motors
* Award is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract estimated to be $67 million when fully optioned
* Has received a contract award from U.S. Air force for production of rocket motors for AIM-9P missile
* Work for current fms order is expected to run through February 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results