May 5 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite provides corporate update

* Orbite technologies -midcap and company have now entered into amendment to credit facilities

* Orbite technologies inc says amendment to credit facilities essentially pushes back company's obligations under credit facilities into early 2018

* Orbite technologies inc says canada economic development has confirmed that it will not invoke any default under its loan agreements with orbite