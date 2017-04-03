BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 3 Orbite Technologies Inc
* Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors
* Orbite Technologies Inc - filed a notice of intention to make a proposal under bankruptcy and insolvency act
* Orbite Technologies Inc - "ensuing existence of material uncertainty about company's ability to continue as a going concern"
* Orbite Technologies Inc- PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc has been appointed as trustee in proposal proceedings of Orbite
* Orbite - filing of NOI has effect of imposing an automatic 30-day stay of proceedings that will protect co and its assets from claims of creditors
* Orbite Technologies Inc says company to resume its production efforts as soon as possible and hopefully continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION