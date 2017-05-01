BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Orbite Technologies Inc
* Orbite provides corporate update
* Approximately 39 full time employee equivalents, out of 81, have been temporarily laid-off
* Is now under protection of companies' creditors arrangement act
* Orbite technologies inc - Denis Arguin, vice-president of engineering and operations, left company on April 28
* Orbite Technologies Inc - most of layoffs are at cap-chat plant
* Superior court of Quebec's initial order provides for an initial stay of all proceedings until may 29, 2017
* Orbite Technologies - repayment of principal under main agreements with Investissement Québec, Canada economic development is scheduled to commence in 2020, 2021
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results