Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 15 Orbite Technologies Inc:
* Orbite reports first quarter 2017 results
* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1 million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million
* Financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis
* Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in normal course of operations.
* Orbite Technologies - recent developments indicate material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about ability to continue as going concern
* Orbite Management will not be hosting its usual quarterly results conference call
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend