March 17 Orca Exploration Group Inc

* Orca exploration announces 2016 independent reserves evaluation

* Orca exploration group inc - additional gas production in 2016 was 16.3 bcf, equivalent to 44.5 mmcf/day down 6% from 2015

* Orca exploration group inc - total proved reserves in 2016 decreased 6% to 347 bcf from 368 bcf last year