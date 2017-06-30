BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman FY net result turns to loss of 33.6 million euros

June 30 (Reuters) - Orchestra Premaman SA:

* Fy Revenue: €608.3 Million (Up 8.7%)

* Fy Gross Operating Income: €37.4 Million (6.2% of Revenue)

* Decline in Profits Reflects Transformation in the Store Network in a Highly Competitive Market

* Fy Net Loss Eur 33.6 Million Versus Profit of Eur 17.7 Million Year Ago

* Fy Operating Loss Eur 21.9 Million Versus Profit of Eur 30.1 Million Year Ago

* Priority for Co in 2017-2018 Is to Improve Profitability to Return to Solid Growth Path, With Target for Gross Operating Income of 9% for 2020

* DECIDED TO APPOINT MR STEFAN JANISZEWSKI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: bit.ly/2u5kFXS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)