FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman FY net result turns to loss of 33.6 million euros
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
Wimbledon
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
Asia
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2017 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman FY net result turns to loss of 33.6 million euros

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Orchestra Premaman SA:

* Fy Revenue: €608.3 Million (Up 8.7%)

* Fy Gross Operating Income: €37.4 Million (6.2% of Revenue)

* Decline in Profits Reflects Transformation in the Store Network in a Highly Competitive Market

* Fy Net Loss Eur 33.6 Million Versus Profit of Eur 17.7 Million Year Ago

* Fy Operating Loss Eur 21.9 Million Versus Profit of Eur 30.1 Million Year Ago

* Priority for Co in 2017-2018 Is to Improve Profitability to Return to Solid Growth Path, With Target for Gross Operating Income of 9% for 2020

* DECIDED TO APPOINT MR STEFAN JANISZEWSKI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: bit.ly/2u5kFXS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.